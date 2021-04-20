LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to provide emergency shelter or lodging for eligible households experiencing homelessness and administer the program.
The purpose of the Emergency Shelter Program (ESP) is to provide emergency shelter or lodging for eligible households experiencing homelessness in a safe, clean, secure facility. The funded agency will function as the statewide administrator of the program.
The RFP seeks competitive plans for projects that will expand deliver services, in accordance with the ESP manual, and in alignment with the State Plan to End Homelessness.
Funded applicants will receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator which include help with program start-up, reporting requirements and removing barriers to program implementation.
The award period begins Oct. 1, 2021 and ends Sept. 30, 2022. MDHHS expects to award more than $17 million to the successful applicant. Administration costs are limited to 5% of the grant amount.
Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on May 5, 2021.
For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Bureau of Community Services” link and selecting the “ESP-2022” grant program.