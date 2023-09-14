The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recommending the updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months and older; designed to protect against severe disease this fall and winter season. This recommendation follows the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approval and authorization for emergency use of the updated vaccine
The vaccine is formulated and expected to provide protection against severe COVID-19 disease from currently circulating variants. It can be given with other vaccines, including flu and RSV vaccines. As a result of the updated 2023-2024 vaccine authorization, the bivalent Moderna and bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized in the U.S.
“Updated COVID-19 vaccines are going to be the way we protect ourselves and our loved ones each fall and winter virus season,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “It is important to make sure our families are up-to-date on all routine vaccines to prevent the spread of severe illness and disease. Now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are up-to-date on all your vaccines.”
The 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for:
Individuals 5 years of age and older regardless of previous vaccination who are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated 2023-2024 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after receipt of the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Individuals 6 months through 4 years of age should complete a multi-dose initial series (2 doses of Moderna or 3 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) with at least one dose of the updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who have completed their initial series with vaccines released prior to this season are eligible for an updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receipt of the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.
People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should complete a three-dose initial series with at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine and may receive one or more additional 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine doses (additional details will be provided in CDC’s Interim Clinical Considerations).
Most Michigan residents can still get a COVID-19 vaccine for free. For people with health insurance, most plans will cover COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to you. Michigan residents who don’t have health insurance or have health plans that do not cover the cost can reach out to a health care provider or local pharmacy participating in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program, their health department or visit Vaccines.gov for additional information on ways to obtain a free vaccine. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program also may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program. Individuals will be able to locate Bridge Access Program participating providers at the Vaccines.gov website in a few days.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.