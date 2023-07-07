The city of Whitehall has set a time frame for the long-awaited reconstruction of Mears Avenue, beginning later this summer.
The project will begin Aug. 7 and is scheduled to last through Nov. 3. Mears will be closed to through traffic for about three-quarters of a mile, said Brian Armstrong of the Department of Public Works. The closure will go from about 100 feet south of Gibbs Street extending south to where Mears curves to become Zellar Road.
The project, which a February Muskegon Chronicle report said will cost $1.67 million and includes $400,000 in state and federal funding, has been on the books for months but was delayed due to issues acquiring materials. McCormick Sand of Twin Lake will be handling the project.
Armstrong said those delays, which lasted over a year from when the project was approved, were expected from the time the project went out for bid.
“We heard through the grapevine, ‘You’d better start ordering your stuff,’” Armstrong said.
Because of the delays, work won’t be complete before the start of the 2023-24 school year, so Armstrong said construction will be scheduled such that Mears will be accessible during times it needs to be for Whitehall school buses, noting the project is near Shoreline Elementary School.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have a choice (but to schedule around it),” Armstrong said. “We’ve worked with the schools to come up with a plan for that.”
Once the reconstruction is complete, Armstrong said, drivers on the road should see a much-improved experience.
“Immensely better,” Armstrong said. “There will be a curving gutter for the majority of that project, if not all of it. (There will be) a new water main and sewer treatment. As far as the quality of the ride, it will be much better than it is right now.”