Name: Mark Fairchild
Party: Democratic
Municipality: Muskegon County
What you are running for: Muskegon County Register of Deeds co.muskegon.mi.us/deeds
Reason for running:
* The COVID-19 Pandemic has brought to the Forefront the Critical Importance of The Register of Deeds Office. I Deemed that The Register of Deeds was “Essential Critical Infrastructure” along with The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Agency and Remained Operational Recording over 10,000 Documents during State of Emergency Stay at Home Orders because of its Importance to You, Business and the Local Economy of Muskegon County.
* Continue the “No Contact“ Electronic Recording of Real Estate Records which improves customer service, saves time, money and Taxpayer Dollars.
* Continue to convert and expand the Register's Data Base of Recorded Real Estate Records, which improves retrieval of records in the office and over the Internet. This project improves customer service and saves Taxpayer Dollars.
* Implemented State of the Art Real Estate Document Recording System, Property Fraud Guard and Internet Access for Muskegon County Citizens and Businesses to the Register of Deeds Records at co.muskegon.mi.us/deeds
* Continue to Operate the Register of Deeds Like a Business, Performing the Statutory Responsibilities of the Office at "No Cost To The Taxpayers", Saves you as an individual user of The Register of Deeds Office Money.
* The Register of Deeds office is recognized as the "Pinnacle Intersection of Business and Government" because of it's Very Important Statutory Mission. The Register of Deeds is Entrusted with the Duty and Responsibility of Recording and Indexing Millions of Real Estate Records along with their Perpetual Safekeeping. This degree of Record Integrity protects your individual property rights.
Past political positions you’ve held: * I have served you as your Muskegon County Register of Deeds for the last 21 Years and served as a Muskegon County Commissioner for 13 Years.
Reason why people should vote for you:
* I would appreciate your support because - The Register of Deeds Office is very Important to the Citizens, Businesses and Local Economy of Muskegon County and has become one the Most Efficient Recording Offices in the Nation. Last year alone the Register's Office Recorded and Protected Billions of Dollars in new Real Estate Transactions protecting the investment of our taxpayers and financial institutions.
I recognize how important my office is to you and I have been successful in achieving many positive improvements in the Register of Deeds Office. Those improvements allow me to protect your most Important Real Estate Assets, deliver exceptional customer service and save your Tax Dollars. I believe I have the Experience, Dedication and Professional Background to continue providing the Government Leadership and Great Customer Service that the Register Of Deeds Office currently provides, ” No politics-just public service, The Door is Always Open “ Thank you, Mark Fairchild
Name:Renea Knight
Party:Constitutional Republican
Municipality: Dalton Township
What you are running for: Trustee
Reason for running: My goal is to make change and give decision making back to the “We the people.” Sick of the good ol’ boy system.
Past political positions you’ve held: None
Reason why people should vote for you: My goal is to listen to our residents
Thoughts about your opponent:
Republicans = America First
Democrats = Anti-American. Currently, they are out in left field and not trustworthy. They consistently lie, cheat, steal; and then turn around and blame the republicans- especially Trump! Sick of politics as usual.