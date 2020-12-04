WHITEHALL – Going crazy during the recent shutdown? Quaking in your boots as the specter of COVID looms over your life? Depressed? Bored? Antsy? Fed up with trying to figure out something new and exciting to do, for either yourself or your equally antsy family?
Well, it’s the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center to the rescue. Creativity being their forte, they’ve come up with the perfect solution to the COVID blues, with an eye to the holidays: your very own individually designed painting kits.
“I was feeling kind of yucky one morning,” explains ACWL director Erin Peyer. “Doing my workout, trying to find a way to promote our local businesses. My husband owns the brewery here and it’s taken a big hit during the pandemic, along with all the restaurants. That’s when I came up with the idea of ‘shop local’ art kits.”
The kits are for anyone and everyone—novices on up. You get your choice—landscape, pet portraits or both—and here’s how it works. You order your kit from the website and pick it up at the center within two or nine days, depending on when you place the order.
“Orders placed before 11:59pm on a Tuesday will be available for pick up by that Friday at 1:00pm,” says Peyer. “Orders placed on a Wednesday or later will be available the following Friday. You will receive an email when your order is ready for pick up. We encourage people to place their orders Sunday through Tuesday so they can get their kit by Friday.”
Each kit includes a set of eight to 10 colors of paints; two paint brushes; your choice of either a 12” x 12” or 16” x 20” canvas; a paint mixing guide; and painting suggestions and tips. The canvas comes with a printed reference image of the subject you’ve selected.
The image is already traced for you on the canvas—“All you have to do is add the paint!” Peyer enthusiastically notes.
As for the pet portraits, you supply the picture of your pet and they print it out and trace it on the canvas. Then you’ll receive a selection of appropriate paints different, of course, from those used in the landscapes.
If it sounds a little like that old “Look, Ma, I’m an artist!” invention, Paint-By-Number, well, it’s close. But it’s really a lot more creative. You can choose the style—literal, impressionist, however you want to express yourself.
“It’s definitely a step up from Paint-By-Number,” observes Peyer. “You can do whatever you like with colors, and because you’ve already got the image on the canvas to work with, it comes out looking really good.”
Peyer should know. She’s already done one landscape, is working on another, and has become the designated family pet portraitist—without any previous art experience.
Huh? But isn’t she the director of the arts center? Yes, but there are many different forms of art, and Peyer’s expertise happens to be in the aural, not visual, domain. She’s a talented musician who’s having a ball discovering her abilities in the painting universe.
“I started at the arts center with very little visual experience,” she recalls. “My first effort in painting was my dad’s dog. We’ve been doing pet portrait classes for a long time; they were originally designed as a fundraiser with the Humane Society. The portrait of my dad’s dog turned out so well it’s hanging proudly in his living room! Now everyone else in the family wants one! So far I’ve done three pet paintings and one of our landscapes and I’m more confident each time.
“These paintings can be very successful when you’ve got that trace image guiding you. I’ve done 10 to 15 of the pet painting classes and only once do I remember thinking, ‘Where were you going with that?’ Generally the paintings look great when you stand back and view them.”
Peyer hopes many people will take advantage of the kits. “They make a great gift, for Christmas or any occasion,” she recommends. “And it’s a great family activity. Kids can paint with mom and dad, or along with grandma or grandpa via Zoom. I can see having a fun night, setting up with my friends on Zoom. It’s a nice opportunity to connect with my friends and family in a unique way.”
Kits range in price from $10 to $35. Visit the website at https://www.artswhitelake.org/art-kits for more info and to order a kit.