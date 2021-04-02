MUSKEGON – “The Lakeshore Museum Center Board of Directors and staff are excited to announce the hiring of Melissa Horton as Executive Director,” says Rob Johnson, Board President.
Horton will maintain daily operations of the Museum, as well as overseeing its operating budget. Additionally, she will serve as a liaison between the Museum and its staff and the Board of Directors in developing any future goals and initiatives.
Johnson adds, “Melissa’s over 22 years working for the Lakeshore Museum Center, and wide range of experience within the organization during those years, made her an ideal candidate.” Previous to her promotion to Executive Director, Horton has served as the Interim Director, Vice President, Programming and Exhibits Director, and Program Director of Visitor Experiences, and Curator of Education, beginning her career at the Lakeshore Museum Center in 1998.
Horton was heavily involved in the decision making process of Michigan’s Heritage Park, as well as being instrumental in its construction. She worked directly with the architect to design the Visitors Center and Farm House, as well as researched and contracted the building of the Wigwam Village, Settlers Cabin, and Logging Shanty. Additionally, she developed the initiatives that made the visitor experience at Heritage Park a special one.
She is a member of the American Alliance of Museums, American Association of State and Local History, and Michigan Archeological Society. She has also been a long-standing member of the Michigan Museum Association, and has presented at their conferences since 2004.
She graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in Anthropology.
About Lakeshore Museum Center
Since 1937, the Lakeshore Museum Center has explored, preserved, and interpreted the history of Muskegon County through historic exhibits, education and cultural-based programs, and special events and presentations for all ages. The Center is comprised of multiple sites and buildings including the Hackley & Hume Historic Site, the Fire Barn Museum, the Scolnik House of the Depression Era and the Muskegon Heritage Museum.