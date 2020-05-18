With COVID-19 keeping people indoors, local Memorial Day ceremonies have either been scaled back or cancelled.
This year the annual White Lake Memorial Day Ceremony will continue, but both the local VFW and American Legion chapters are encouraging people to stay home in order to prevent exposure to the virus.
Both the members of the VFW Post 3256 in Montague and Algot Johnson American Legion Post 69 in Whitehall will begin their marches to Covell Park at around 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. the two organizations will meet in the middle at Covell Park along the causeway in Whitehall.
In the past years the Memorial Day ceremony has had both the Whitehall High School and Montague High School bands perform. But for this year’s event they will not be present.
The event usually has had a featured speaker, but not this year.
VFW post commander Cindy Everston said the ceremony will feature a short dedication to the soldiers that have served, a wreath will be laid, Taps will be played on the trumpet and a 21-gun salute will take place before dispensing.
In nearby Twin Lake, they’ve announced on Facebook that their ceremony has been cancelled, and Fruitland Township has cancelled theirs as well.
In Muskegon, the USS Silversides Submarine Museum is taking things virtual with their Lost Boat Ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. which can be viewed on the museum’s Facebook page, or at their website www.silversidesmuseum.org