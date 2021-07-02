Mercy Health Muskegon is issuing two concurrent requests for proposals for their Community Grants Program: Sr. Simone Courtade Fund (Sr. Simone) and Community Benefit Board Initiative Grant (CBBI). Applicants may apply from Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana Counties. Letters of Intent must be submitted by July 23, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Full proposals are due no later than August 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
CBBI was created to facilitate the investment of community benefit funds by the Health Project’s Advisory Board of Directors. This fund supports initiatives that address health needs identified in Mercy Health Muskegon’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Applicants may apply for up to $25,000.
Last year through CBBI, a total of $150,000 was granted to such programs as: Muskegon YMCA, Muskegon Community College, Community enCompass, Arbor Circle, Harbor Hospice, Read Muskegon, Alternatives in Motion, Fresh Coast Alliance and Kids Food Basket.
Sr. Simone was created by the Sisters of Mercy to support, strengthen and sustain Mercy Health’s organizational mission in the community. This fund supports initiatives that promote optimal health for poor and vulnerable populations and communities, by addressing social needs, connecting social and clinical care and reducing health inequities. Sr. Simone has two tiers of funding: Tier I up to $10,000 and Tier II up to $3,000.
In 2019, Sr. Simone invested $103,000 in community. Awardees included: Agewell Services, Pioneer Resources, Senior Resources, Club 188 Summer Academy, Muskegon Rescue Mission, Mission for Area People, Coalition for Community Development, Community enCompass, Latinos Working for the Future, First Congregational Church, Boys and Girls Club, Oceana County Sexual Assault Services, City of Muskegon Heights, Muskegon Heights Police Dept, Catholic Charities, Reeths Puffer Mindful Plus and New Era Christian Reformed Church.
Stevi Riel, Executive Director of the Health Project, feels strongly that community partnerships are critical to making progress in the improvement of healthy behaviors in Muskegon and Oceana Counties. “The Community Grants Program is an opportunity for us to invest in our community and put our Community Health Needs Assessment into action. Improving the health of the population isn’t a task that can be accomplished by one entity or group—we all have to commit to recognizing our place and moving forward together. The best investment for Mercy Health Muskegon is in the organizations that have experience—and the outcomes—doing the work that drives change at the community level.”
To learn more about the Health Project and for information on upcoming grant opportunities, visit www.mchp.org.