State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encourages Michigan students and families to unlock the assistance available from the Michigan Achievement Scholarship by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
“The Michigan Achievement Scholarship really is a game changer in bringing college affordability and opportunity to many students and families that simply hasn’t been available in previous years,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This scholarship can reduce the costs for post-secondary degrees and certificates at eligible training providers, community colleges, tribal colleges, and public and private universities in Michigan. I strongly encourage students and families to complete the FAFSA so they can unlock this potential financial assistance and make the dreams of a higher education possible.”
Students who graduate from high school in Michigan with a diploma or certificate of completion or achieved a high school equivalency certificate in 2023 or after will be eligible for more financial aid from the state of Michigan:
Up to $2,000 if they attend an eligible training provider in Michigan, per year, up to two years
Up to $2,750 if they attend a Michigan community college, per year, up to three years
Up to $4,000 if they attend a Michigan private college or university, per year, up to five years
Up to $5,500 if they attend a Michigan public university, per year, up to five years
Completion of the FAFSA is required to be considered for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship. To get started with the FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov.
Upcoming Webinars
To learn more about the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, high school students and families are encouraged to register for an informational webinar provided by Michigan Department of Treasury’s MI Student Aid team. The webinar will cover the following topics:
Michigan Achievement Scholarship eligibility requirements
Michigan Achievement Scholarship award amounts
Important action items for students and families
Additional resources and program information
All sessions are free of charge and open to the public. Please register for one session only, as space is limited. Remaining sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 4, Tuesday, Apr. 18 and Tuesday, May 2, all from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Additional information about the Michigan Achievement Scholarship is available at www.michigan.gov/achievement.