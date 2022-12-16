Muskegon native Brandon Benedict was among 12 candidates to graduate from training Friday and become a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer.
One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing.
Benedict has been assigned to Shiawassee County near Lansing.
Fifteen candidates initially were selected from nearly 400 applicants to be a part of Recruit School #11 – the DNR’s 23-week training academy that started July 10.
“Congratulations to Michigan’s newest conservation officers, and thank you for your service and willingness to step into this unique and valued law enforcement career,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Conservation officers play an important role in protecting our state’s natural resources, ensuring that our children and grandchildren can continue to enjoy the same hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor traditions we are fortunate to have today. Whether your work is on land or water, we wish each of you a long, safe and successful career as you honor your commitment to caring for our communities and treasured outdoor spaces.”
While their primary mission is to enforce fish, game and natural resource protection laws, conservation officers serve a unique role as certified law enforcement officers with authority to enforce all of Michigan’s criminal laws. Because of their specialized training and versatility, conservation officers often are first responders to situations involving medical emergencies, missing persons and public safety threats.
Apart from Benedict, the other 11 graduates were as follows:
Michael Anderson, from L’Anse, assigned to Baraga.
Les Bleil, from Pontiac, assigned to Wayne.
Wesley Butler, from Grand Rapids, assigned to Clinton.
Joseph Closser, from Woodhaven, assigned to Saginaw.
Griffin Korican, from Ann Arbor, assigned to Oakland.
Jordan Luz, from Grand Ledge, assigned to Eaton.
Nickalaus McNamee, from Bennett, Colorado, assigned to Saginaw.
Jacob Robinson, from Boyne City, assigned to Montcalm.
Steven Sajtar, from Battle Creek, assigned to Menominee.
Peter Shambaugh, from Ann Arbor, assigned to Ontonagon.
Elliot Worel, from Spring Lake, assigned to Calhoun.