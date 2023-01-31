The Michigan DNR invites summer job-seekers to share their love of the outdoors with visitors to state parks this summer – and help them learn a bit more about nature, too.
As a seasonal Explorer Guide or member of the visitor center education staff, you can work in over 40 locations across the state this summer. You'll have the opportunity to connect people to nature by leading hikes, teaching outdoor skills, creating activities and presenting fun programs that feature each park's unique resources.
The DNR offers training in hands-on environmental education activities, nature interpretation and other core job skills. Program supplies are provided. Need an internship? Positions may be adapted to fulfill your specific requirements.
These positions are great for college students, teachers and retired folks with an interest in educating others about parks, natural resources and outdoor activities. Most positions are 30 to 40 hours per week, depending on location, and pay starts at $15 an hour. Housing is not provided, and applicants should be willing to work a varied shift that may include weekends, evenings and holidays. The season generally lasts from mid-May through Labor Day weekend.
View State Park Explorer Program and DNR visitor center openings at Michigan.gov/DNRJobs.