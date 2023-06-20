Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries management biologist Mark Tonello completed a visit to White Lake in May as part of a fishery survey the DNR is conducting on White Lake in 2023. This year is the first time the DNR is conducting an intensive White Lake fishery survey, Tonello said, in over 15 years.
"Twenty or 30 years ago, it would've been less common (to go that long between visits), but as government downsizing continues, that's how it goes," Tonello said. "We cover a lot of water, and there's only a few of us."
The DNR conducts fishery surveys to get an idea of the population of fish in a given watershed. Depending on its findings, it may adjust stocking plans and regulations or make other adjustments to keep a fishery vibrant.
Tonello was joined on the trip by retired former DNR conservation officer and Whitehall native John Jurcich. Jurcich worked with Tonello for some time, noting their offices were right across the hall from each other, and the two are fishing buddies. Jurcich is now treasurer-secretary for the Muskegon Conservation District.
"Even back in my working years, I would try to get together with people in the other divisions and get a little of their insight on resource management and those things," Jurcich said. "Especially in White Lake, we (the MCD) do a lot of the restoration stuff out there...It's fun for me to stay plugged into it a little bit. Sometimes you walk away from your job and the light switch goes off, but here I can throw in some local knowledge I have as a fisherman and throw in some value."
Jurcich said it's not uncommon for smaller lakes like White Lake to go a long period of time between intensive surveys because of how much time and effort it takes to do one. It's not just a one-day visit.
"To do a good full survey on a lake might mean they visit it in multiple seasons and use different (fishing) techniques," Jurcich said. "You kind of want to go full circle at different times and in different seasons to get a better representative sample of the fish population....This is going to be more of an all-encompassing survey."
Tonello is part of the Central Michigan Lake Management unit, which is based in Cadillac and covers watersheds ranging from Muskegon all the way up to the Mackinac Bridge. White Lake is part of the White River watershed.
In the absence of being able to physically get out to each lake as often as they'd prefer, Tonello and his team keep up with the happenings in state fisheries by touching base with anglers in the area, including people he already knows, like Jurcich.
"The only thing we can do is try to keep up with anglers and try to talk to people who are out fishing to get reliable reports of what people are seeing and what they're catching," Tonello said. "That's probably the best way to cover a huge geographic area with just a few people."
Tonello was largely pleased with the fish populations he found, noting he unexpectedly caught a sturgeon during his visit. Jurcich said it was the first time, according to Tonello, that he had caught one.
"We did not expect to catch a sturgeon, but we know they certainly could be in there," Tonello said. "It wasn't too much of a surprise, but it was pretty neat. It was the first time a lot of us have ever gotten one."
"That was probably a naturally reproduced sturgeon from White River," Jurcich added.
One slight disappointment was that Tonello did not see many muskies, walleye or smallmouth bass, though he noted "no fish survey is perfect" and he wasn't worried the populations of those fish were abnormally low. He noted that smallmouth bass are often on the lake bed and may have been more difficult to catch at the time.
Conversely, he said the populations of largemouth bass, northern pike, bluegills and sunfish he came across were healthy and what the DNR wanted to see.
"White Lake has a healthy population of fish," Jurcich said. "It was good to be a local and a person who fishes and see that we have a healthy, diverse fish population that anyone can access. This isn't big lake stuff. This isn't salmon fishing. Anyone can get out there with anything and catch fish. The fishery has evolved over the time I've been here, both as an officer and a fisherman, as it does most places."
Tonello said later this summer, the DNR plans to return to the area for another sampling. This time, they plan to use techniques called electrofishing and seining. In electrofishing, electrodes are placed on the side of the boat and briefly "stun" nearby fish, making them easy to catalog; Tonello said the method is non-lethal and will enable the DNR to quickly release the fish. Seining involves a surrounding net that easily picks up fish and will accomplish the same thing.
"It's a good way of sampling fish populations," Tonello said.
Jurchich believes the White Lake is in good shape, fish-wise, and noted the environmental improvements that have been made over recent decades. While it is not perfect, things are far better than many years ago, when, Jurcich said, "you wouldn't, and shouldn't, have eaten fish from here."
"It's a pretty healthy fishery here now," Jurcich said. "Some changes of populations in fish species have happened, but that's going on everywhere and for a variety of reasons. Overall, it's a very strong fishery and very popular. We see a lot of visitors and locals at White Lake, Muskegon Lake and even Mona Lake."