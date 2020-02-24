MUSKEGON – The Michigan Irish Music Festival is excited to announce its annual St. Patrick’s Party March 13 and 14 at Bella Maria’s Ristorante & Event Center, 513 West Pontaluna Road, Norton Shores, MI.
The party will feature live entertainment both nights. The Kreellers, an energetic Celtic Rock group hailing from Detroit, is an unstoppable powerhouse steeped in traditional Irish sound. The band’s mix of rock, funk, and punk elements has created a sound that is sure to keep patrons rocking all night.
Other highlights of the event include performances by local favorites the Oat Bran Boys, an acoustic trio of bluegrass and Irish music, and traditional Irish dance performances from the Ardan Academy of Dance. Additionally, the silent auction returns both nights with several new exciting formats and ways to bid on the variety of items.
Back by popular demand is McGovern’s Corned Beef and Irish fare, plus Irish soda bread and soft pretzels from the Village Baker. Pigeon Hill Brewing Company’s MI Irish Stout, Magner's Irish Cider, Irish cream, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and Budweiser products will also be served.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m .both nights with music starting at 6pm. Tickets are available at the door for $8, and kids 12 and under get in for free.
The mission of the Michigan Irish Music Festival is to produce a quality Midwest Irish Music Festival that promotes Irish culture and heritage while enhancing the community through entertainment, tourism, education and philanthropy. The festival is proud to support Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry and Kids’ Foot Basket with gifts of non-perishable food items and cash donations. Since 2008, due to the success of the St. Pat’s Party and the Festival, the Michigan Irish Music Festival has donated over $266,000 in cash and 21,000 pounds of food back to the community.
The Michigan Irish Music Festival will return this fall, September 17-20, 2020, at Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon. The festival kicks off with a Pub Party on Thursday, September 17. The festival and St. Patrick’s Day Party are sponsored by G&L, Budweiser, Van's Car Wash & Quick Lube, and Family Financial Credit Union. For complete festival information, visit www.michiganirish.org.