Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging eligible municipalities to voluntarily participate in four opioid settlements that would bring over $446 million to Michigan over 13 years.
The participation cutoff date for local governments to receive direct payments is Apr. 18, 2023.
“This money will have a direct and positive impact on a local government’s ability to assist in prevention and treatment efforts within their own communities,” said Nessel. “Every cent of this settlement should be utilized to combat the damage done by opioids, and I encourage every eligible local unit of government to participate in these upcoming agreements.”
The state formally signed on to the proposed multibillion-dollar national settlements in December 2022, with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Pharmaceuticals, CVS Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy.
The settlement agreements are the result of ongoing efforts to hold companies responsible for their roles in contributing to the opioid epidemic gripping this country.
Based on the settlement terms, there are 278 local units of government - called subdivisions in the settlement agreement - eligible to participate in Michigan.
Each of Michigan's 83 counties are part of that 278 total. Other municipalities are eligible if the municipality is currently litigating against the defendants or the municipality has a population of 10,000 people or more.
The department has a full list of eligible subdivisions on its website.
Eligible subdivisions that have not completed participation forms may email the Department for additional instructions. Again, the deadline is April 18 to participate and receive direct payments.
Michigan stands to receive up to over $446 million over the life of the settlements, which is dependent in part on participation of local governments. Spending priority would be placed on treatment and prevention.