GRAND RAPIDS – The national organization Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The organization has recently fallen on hard times due to allegations of sexual abuse; the organization’s attempt to cover them up, and the lawsuits that followed. However, local scout leaders have said scouting in Michigan will be unaffected by the BSA’s actions.
The organization overseeing scouting in Michigan is the Boy Scouts of America Michigan Crossroad Council. The Michigan Crossroads Council is its own separate entity.
According to a press release from the council, “The Michigan Crossroads Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience.
“The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Michigan Crossroads Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council.
The New York Times reported that there have been over 8,000 scout leaders accused of sexual abuse. These allegations go as far back as 1944.
It has been reported that the organization has made attempts to hide the problem, labeling individuals as “degenerates” in their files. In the 2010 Oregon case, Lewis v. Boy Scouts, the BSA tried to prevent these files from being released
Ultimately, the jury awarded the victim $19.9 million.
The BSA is proposing the creation of a Victim’s Compensation Trust. Money in this proposed trust would be paid out to the victims of sexual abuse.
The website Abused in Scouting has created a list of confirmed abusers. There have been 171 confirmed cases to have occurred in Michigan
There have been two confirmed cases in Muskegon County, 1996 in the City of Muskegon, and 1983 in the Village of Casnovia. There was also one case of abuse in nearby Oceana County, 1984 in the Village of Shelby.
To file a claim of for more information visit: www.abusedinscouting.com.