MUSKEGON – Since 2016 Montague Area Public Schools (MAPS) and bus driver Delores DeMorrow have been a part of an active lawsuit with former student Loren Kroll and her family.
It was Jan. 24, 2016, and Kroll was like any other high school student waiting for her bus. When the bus arrived at the Fruitvale and Weesies Road bus stop she went to board it, but was struck by a snow plow instead.
Her condition was critical after being admitted to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. Kroll was eventually airlifted to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids. The high school senior suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis, leg and arm; and had internal injuries.
Since then the family has been actively pursuing a lawsuit against the school district and DeMorrow. In its lawsuit the family claim DeMorrow did not have her caution lights on, resulting in the pick up driver striking Kroll.
The case was first litigated in Muskegon County Circuit Court, eventually finding its way to the Michigan Supreme Court. On Jan. 17, 2020 the Supreme Court decided to reverse order, and have the case re-litigated by the Muskegon County Circuit Court.
Kroll’s case was originally presided over by judge Timothy Hicks back in 2017. Once a date is set, Hicks will again preside over the new circuit court case
According to court documents obtained from the Muskegon County law library, “Defendants (MAPS and DeMorrow) claim governmental immunity because, they argue, the school district was engaged in governmental function, the bus driver was not grossly negligent, and their insufficient causal relationship between the operation of a motor vehicle, or the alleged fault of the bus driver, and the collision between the student and the private driver.”
However, that was not found to be the case. Both MAPS and DeMorrow were deemed responsible for what happened to Kroll.
According to the same documents Kroll, has a history of past developmental delays. She also lived across the street from the bus stop. Kroll would have been forced to cross two lanes of traffic to get to her bus, and there have been attempts made in the past to have the stop moved to a different location.
The document states that the pick up driver Ryan Yost was driving his ninth grade son to Reeths-Puffer High School that day. It was dark that morning, he was blinded by the headlights on the bus, and swerved to avoid it.
That was when Yost’s truck hit Kroll. He then veered out of the way to avoid hitting another vehicle, and parked his vehicl to call 9-1-1. He claimed in his testimony that the bus’ yellow caution lights were not on, and had they been he’d have stopped avoiding Kroll all together.
That decision was appealed by MAPS and DeMorrow. It was determined by the State of Michigan Court of Appeals in 2019 that MAPS and DeMorrow were not at fault, giving them summary disposition (without a full trial), and reversing the original decision at the circuit court level.
Court documents obtained state that facts regarding the incident were in dispute.
The document reads, “Allegedly, the bus driver, DeMorrow, failed to turn on the overhead caution lights as she stopped to pick up Loren. There are disputed issues regarding whether Loren began crossing the road early or whether the driver of the private vehicle, Ryan Yost, veered off of the road and hit the student in her driveway.”
Reasoning given by the Court of Appeals is that the plaintiff’s (Kroll and family) evidence of what caused the incident can’t logically establish a cause and effect for why it happened.
“The failure to activate the caution lights did not cause Yost to allegedly drive into plaintiff’s driveway nor can it be said it caused Loren to walk out into the road. These are the two possible scenarios for how the accident occurred,” states the document.
“There is no guarantee beyond Yost’s mere speculation that he would have stopped if the caution lights were activated, even though he was not required to.”
The case was reviewed for summary disposition at the Michigan Supreme Court, but it was determined that there was enough evidence to prevent it from taking place. It was that court’s opinion that the Court of Appeals had committed an error while trying the case.
Kroll’s attorney Bradley Glazier told the White Lake Beacon that he felt very confident the family will win against MAPS and DeMorrow at the new Circuit Court level case. He said their situation is similar to the 2017 Ray v. Swager case.
In that case cross country coach Eric Swager was considered responsible for injuries sustained by a 13-year-old runner at Chelsea High School. During an early morning practice, Kersch Ray was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road.
Swager had allegedly encouraged runners to cross the road despite a “Do Not Walk” sign being illuminated at the intersection.