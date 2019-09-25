Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.