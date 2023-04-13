Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre (MYBT) will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream Ballet in collaboration with the Playhouse at White Lake. Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre is a pre-professional youth ballet company based in the White Lake Area. This Shakespeare story is full of magic and mischief starring Oberon and Titania, king and queen of the fairies, and the infamous Puck. Fairies, butterflies, and other mystical characters enchant the audience with our own spells. The dancers in this ballet are from Montague, Whitehall and the surrounding schools. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Playhouse. Tickets are $17 Adult/$10 child in advance, $20/$11 at the door and can be purchased online at www.theplayhouseathwhitelake.org, in person at Whitehall City Hall, or over the phone by calling 231-894-0119. Come see why Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre is MY Ballet Theatre.

