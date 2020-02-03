Grandville, MI – On Thursday, February 6, Congressman Bill Huizenga’s office will be hosting a military medals workshop.
This event is designed to help veterans, as well as the surviving family of veterans, apply to receive a replacement set of military medals. Congressman Huizenga will have staff on hand to help veterans and families complete the required paperwork.
Please bring a copy of your DD-214 or other military discharge papers if possible.
The event will take place from 10 AM – 2 PM at VFW Post 2144 in Holland. The VFW is located at 175 West 8th Street. All veterans or families residing in the Second Congressional District are welcome. If you have questions, please call Congressman Huizenga’s Grandville office at (616) 570-0917.