Despite road work on Mears Avenue, the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be open for business Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ, 1809 S. Mears Ave. in Whitehall. Sign-in will begin at 9:30 a.m.
There is no cost for this food. Anyone with a need for groceries is welcome. Selections will vary, but produce, protein, dairy, grains and items to make easy meals are generally available. This is a walk-up event, so bags and boxes would be helpful.
For more information, contact the church office Monday-Wednesday mornings at 231-893-3265 or visit www.facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.