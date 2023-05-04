The Muskegon Historic Sites of the Lakeshore Museum Center has a special treat in store for Muskegon County moms this Mother’s Day.
Treat your mom to free admission to the Historic Sites on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. The visit includes a tour of the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Fire Barn Museum, and the Scolnik House of the Depression Era. Moms will also receive a complimentary gift.
The homes were designed by architect David S. Hopkins in the late 1880s for successful lumber barons Charles H. Hackley and Thomas Hume and their families. Structurally restored to their 1890s appearance, the homes offer unique examples of Victorian architecture and late 19th-century interior decorative arts.
The ‘City Barn,’ shared by the families, housed horses, equipment, and two coachmen in living quarters on the second floor. The City Barn incorporates elements from both houses, such as the onion dome, which reflects the Moorish influence of the Hackley House, and the turret, which matches the turret on the Hume House.
Free parking is available on Webster Ave. and 6th Street. Tours start in the City Barn (carriage house) at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site. No registration is required. Tours begin every 20 minutes starting at 1 p.m., with the last tour starting at 4 p.m.
This event is free for Muskegon County moms. Other visitors may purchase tickets at the door: $15 for adults age 12 and up, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children age 2-12. Museum members are admitted at no charge.