The Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree, also known as “America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree,” returns to the historic Frauenthal Center in Muskegon, for its 37th magical performance this Christmas season.
This time-honored tradition directed by Shawn Lawton, continues to be a highlight for many in the West Michigan community as well as those from across the state and country.
“What we offer here is extremely unique and rare,” says Lawton. “A project that brings together a large and diverse group of young people, along with their parents who volunteer their time to the project, and the community at large that continues to show their support. It truly needs to be seen to be believed--it is spectacular!”
Shows will take place daily from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., with an additional 3 p.m. show scheduled Dec. 3.
The 67-foot tree is home to over 160 singers from the Mona Shores High School Choir, with senior Ella Cole topping the Tree in the coveted Angel spot, and is joined on stage by over 50 members of the Mona Shores High School Orchestra. It is estimated that over 3,000 singers have participated in the Tree since its beginning in 1985.
More than 6,000 audience members enjoy the Tree every year and most say it’s the way they kick off the holiday season. This year the choir will perform several well-loved Christmas carols like O Come All Ye Faithful and Jingle Bells and, keeping with tradition, the candlelight a capella processional, Siyahamba.
A free, special dress rehearsal show will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, before the production opens to the public (ticket required). Members of the community with special needs, the elderly, veterans, and other people who might not otherwise be able to afford the production are invited to attend at no cost.
Tickets can be purchased on eTix.com or through the Frauenthal Center Box Office.