Montague High School alum Devin Roesler is one of 46 new state troopers who graduated from the state's Trooper Recruit School in Lansing Friday afternoon.
Roesler will be assigned to the MSP's Hart post.
During the ceremony in Lansing, in which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker, Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers, who begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state next week.
“Congratulations to the 46 Michiganders in the 143rd Trooper Recruit School for their graduation into a proud tradition of excellence and public service. They will help make our state a place we can all be proud to call home, where everyone feels safe on the road, in their neighborhood, and at school,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I will continue to work with anyone to bring down crime and invest in our communities, and I am immensely grateful to the sacrifices our troopers make to keep us safe.”
The 143rd Trooper Recruit School began Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, with 63 prospective troopers, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving. With this school, the MSP refreshed its training model to capitalize on adult learning and promote holistic leadership skills like communication and decision-making, while offering recruits more personalized support to succeed.
“Our newest troopers represent not only the future of our department, but the future of policing,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “I’m confident these 46 men and women will continue to raise the bar of modern policing as they work toward our department’s Just Cause, which is to help build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure. With the training they have received, I trust they’ll provide exceptional customer service, treating everyone with dignity and respect.”
With hundreds of trooper vacancies due to continued attrition, the MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools. Persons interested in learning more should visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs for information on how to apply.