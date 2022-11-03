Montague graduate Ricky LaFever does some weird things, by his own admission. He’s converted car batteries using alum purchased from grocery stores and concocted a mix of oil and alcohol to make his old gas-powered lawn mower run smoothly, among other pursuits.
In fact, he actually has used these offbeat experiments to develop a good-sized social media following. His TikTok page, petesplaceunboxing, has accumulated over 61,000 followers who watch him, as the name implies, take tech gear out of its boxes and put it through its paces. But he also uses the page to spotlight his unusual attempts to make use of items like alum and alcohol in new ways.
LaFever’s affinity for homemade experimentation might be genetic; in 1981, the Montague Observer did a story about his grandfather Louis Darling, who at the time was making his own fuel out of his house in Mears and using it to run his Cadillac.
LaFever, who now lives in Norton Shores, recently came up with a new way to, as the kids might say, let his freak flag fly. He’s begun grafting NFC chips into trees, an idea he said came to him in a dream last year.
“I had a dream that I scanned a tree with my phone,” LaFever said. “I wondered if I could graft a chip into a tree and it would work..and that’s kind of where I started it.”
LaFever told WXMI Fox 17 in October that he’s dubbed his idea ReTreeve and hopes to expand the idea’s possibilities over time.
NFC chips have become well-known over the past several years for their short-range scanning capabilities, probably nowhere more so than with smart watches and mobile pay apps.
So far, LaFever hasn’t grafted many chips onto trees, but the possibilities are virtually endless. Such chips could provide useful information about a tree in a park, its history, or information about the surrounding area.
“So far I’ve been able to save websites and map information,” LaFever said. I’ve recently been able to put photos, videos, park information or if something was historical in the park, someone could tap the phone and a video (about it) would start playing right away.”
The possibilities are virtually endless not just for informational purposes, but for amusing ones. The chips can be controlled by their owners to bring up just about anything when scanned by a phone.
“People who have those chips can change out the info in that tree,” LaFever said. “If it’s something that’s no longer relevant, they can swap it out. So its like a digital marker that you can modify whenever you want.”
The ability to change what one NFC chip does enables their owners to do something as silly as in one video he recently posted to his YouTube channel, where he scanned a chip with his phone only for it to be “rickrolled”, playing the opening bars of Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”.
Of course, one can’t just graft computer chips onto trees without permission, so LaFever’s subjects so far have largely been limited to his own property and neighbors who volunteer. However, demand has been increasing.
“Since the Fox 17 interview, that’s grown quite a bit,” LaFever said of his volunteers. “I’ve had people contact me about having them out on a golf course. Parks I haven’t done quite yet because this thing is still kind of in the development phase.”
How would one know an NFC chip is inside a tree? Well, after the first chip he grafted onto a tree was grown over with tree bark, LaFever has started working on that too, developing external chips. He’s had a friend design secure casing that could keep chips in the trees.
LaFever hopes as he publicizes the idea through his social channels — and perhaps even presents it to local parks — the list of people lining up to get their tree ‘chipped’ will continue to grow.
“I’m trying to get this to grow a little more, and putting these videos out there gets people used to the idea, and hopefully more people start jumping on board,” LaFever said.
There’s no particular long-term plan for LaFever’s new venture, but he’s open to seeing wherever it leads.
“To me, it’s just fun,” LaFever said. “Wherever it goes or wherever it takes me. In the end, it’s all in fun.”