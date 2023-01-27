Montague Public Schools was one of 195 districts in the state to receive a share of nearly $25 million in funding to support the hiring of school resource officers in the state over the next three years, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The program is intended to improve safety and security for high school students statewide.
“Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school,” Whitmer said in a press release. “These grants will help us hire almost 200 more school resource officers so we can make sure our children, teacher, and staff are safe at school. Let’s keep working together to make record investments in our students and improve their classroom experience, build up school infrastructure, hire excellent educators, and invest in their comprehensive well-being, from mental health to safety.”
Montague will receive $110,863, according to the recipient list released. Nearby Muskegon Middle School and the Hart, Pentwater, Fremont, Hesperia, North Muskegon and Holton districts were also among grant recipients.
A panel consisting of representatives from education and policing awarded the grants, giving priority to schools and school districts without a school resource officer currently in place, as well as schools from more communities with lower student enrollment and less total per pupil funding. These funds administered by the Michigan State Police (MSP), Grants and Community Services Division, may be used to support salaries, benefits and training for SROs, which are law enforcement officers responsible for keeping students safe in school. A 50 percent match is required to be provided by the applicant jurisdiction.
“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper.