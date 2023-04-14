The Montague Board of Education reminded local citizens about the Technology and Security Millage renewal that will be on the ballot for the May 2 election during their meeting Monday evening.
If people wish to learn more about what the proposal will include, there is a badge on the Montague Area Public Schools website that includes details on the budget that the schools have spent over the past eight years. The badge also covers other things, including what the schools are looking to spend the millage on if the proposal were to pass.
“This is additional funds for the district that we currently use on a consistent basis and will obviously affect our debt budget greatly,” said superintendent Jeffrey Johnson.
To learn more about the Technology and Security Millage, visit mapsk12.org.