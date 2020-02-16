MONTAGUE – The City of Montague is selling sunshine it harvested during the past week. The first to purchase was Charlie Brown of Greenridge Reality.
Montague City Manager Jeff Auch was seen signing certificates of authenticity as he and Steve Coverly, zoning administrator, were celebrity bartenders Friday night at The Book Nook and Java Shop promoting donations to help maintain the City’s ice rink.
They sold the sunshine for $5 a bottle that was accompanied by the certificate of authenticity, and worked for tips, all in an effort to raise funds to support the Montague Ice Rink.
In addition, The Book Nook and Java Shop donated 20-percent of evening proceeds to the City of Montague for its ice rink project. For those who missed the event, Certificates with Sunshine will be available for purchase at the Montague City Hall, 8778 Ferry St.