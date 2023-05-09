The Montague City Council recently approved the proposed allocation for senior millage funds for fiscal year 22/23. The city’s Health Initiatives program will provide fresh fruits and vegetables to seniors and access to fitness facilities for physical activity. Both programs will be administered by the city through a monthly voucher system. Each senior resident within the city can register and receive a monthly access pass to the Viking Athletic Center (VAC), a $30 dollar value, as well as $30 in coupons for use at the Montague Farmers Market. Senior residents can re-register at the beginning of each month to receive another monthly access pass and another set of coupons.
To sign up for the Montague Farmers Market coupons and/or VAC membership, simply stop by Montague City Hall at 8778 Ferry Street. Residents must own property within the city of Montague and be aged 60 or up. Please call Montague City at 231-893-1155 with any questions. Other participating municipalities include Fruitland Township and Whitehall Township.