MONTAGUE — Montague continues to add to its planned social district, as Vine E Lago was approved for a social district permit at Monday night's city council meeting. Vine E Lago is in the Ferry St. level of the building that also houses North Grove Brewers.
City manager Jeff Auch said the approval was fairly run-of-the-mill and more are expected. So far, North Grove, Vine E Lago, Sawyer's Brewing and Jimmy's Pub have been granted permits to be part of the social district when it begins operation.
Auch also helmed a discussion of the city's water rates. He said the city hopes to be able to get some cost certainty regarding operations and maintenance, which would enable the city's rates to be entirely based on water usage rather than other costs. The goal is to avoid high rate jumps like has sometimes happened in previous years.
"Maybe a little more exciting than (the previous meeting's) audit, but not much," Auch joked at the end of his presentation.
During the public comment portion of the meeting near its end, a representative of the West Michigan Environmental Action Council stepped forward calling for compromise regarding the controversial White River Township solar farm in development. WMEAC and Reviving Our American Democracy (ROAD) are both on record as being in favor of solar energy while also acknowledging the concerns of township residents. WMEAC hopes that an agreement can be reached, perhaps a smaller solar farm than is currently proposed and/or the addition of more plant life around the facility to address residents' visibility concerns.
"Solar energy is clean, safe and quiet, and not harmful to soil or groundwater," the representative said. "Dismissing the project would be a mistake."
At the end of the meeting, Auch updated the council on the impending purchase of a new police vehicle, adding the oldest of the vehicles, a Chevy Tahoe, has become a burden and the city would like to get it out of service as soon as possible. He again noted the roughly $3,000 sticker-price difference between a traditional car and a hybrid would, after analysis, be made back in just one year with reduced maintenance costs.
Auch added that a bill that would have shifted the financial obligation of veterans' benefits from local municipalities to the states died in Congress and cannot be proposed again until the new session takes effect.