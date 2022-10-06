Montague's city council approved plans for a future Social District at its Monday meeting. The Social District will allow members of the community to roam the District’s Commons Area and give more support to Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) establishments within the Social District.
When the Social District is officially in effect, it will be an available option seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m. The Commons Area will contain the sidewalks outside of the Book Nook & Java Shop, along Ferry St., Dowling St., the alley from Spring St. to Dowling St. and the corner of the deck at Sawyer’s Brewing Company. The city of Montague will design, purchase, and install boundary signs around the perimeters of the Commons Area, clearly referencing where the area ends. If any events scheduled conflict with the confines of the Commons Area, certain sections will be fenced or roped off temporarily until the events have ended.
The rules implemented would consist of the following: participants can only consume within the MLCC establishment it was purchased from, and in the Commons Area; participants cannot take beverages from one MLCC establishment into another MLCC establishment; participants cannot carry in or consume in any other general business within the Social District. Cup charges are undetermined at this time, but it is known that they will not exceed 16 oz. and will be clear recyclable or compostable plastic cups.
Members of the Montague City Council approved of Social District plans, but a timeframe is still not entirely set due to construction within the future District. With bricks and other supplies set in the alley behind participating local businesses, the council believes it's safest for the community to take part in the Social District after all construction is completed, and the alley is cleared of the remnants.