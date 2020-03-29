MONTAGUE – To try and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the City of Montague closed the city hall doors to the public last week until further notice.
However, even amid the concerns of spreading the virus, the city building was temporarily opened so that the city council could meet on Monday, March 16. That evening the council approved a request by WaterDog Outfitter’s owner Steve Crooks to operate a small store at Medbery Park in the summer.
At a previous meeting, City Manager Jeff Auch said “The idea is to provide a venue for him to set up, kind of like one of our little cottages out there to do kind of a mobile business. So this would not be a permanent structure. It would be placed on the cement structure out there,” said Auch.
There was some discussion about the location of the proposed store at the park. However, the proposal received unanimous approval from the council.
Under the agreement, Crooks and his staff would be allowed to sell and rent items like: snacks, water, sunscreen, kayaks, canoes and more. In lieu of payment WaterDog would be responsible for cleaning the bathrooms and emptying the garbage.
Also at the meeting, Auch gave the council an update on the letters being sent regarding the lead service line replacement that was mandated by the state. Council members were given a copy of the letter, and he said this is the first of what will probably be several letters to residents.
Each letter detailing where the city is at in completing their goal.
Council member Claude Babcock said he thought the writing was a little clumsy, and suggested that it be added that people should hire a contractor to inspect their property for lead and copper pipes that the city is not responsible for replacing.
Auch said the letters would be sent out via first class mail to about 350 customers who will need their service line replaced.
Council member Susan Newhof said she liked the wording of the letter, and thought it removed unnecessary jargon.