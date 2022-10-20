The Montague city council heavily discussed the financial and environmental issues of launching fireworks for an Independence Day celebration in 2023 at its meeting Monday evening. At the previous meeting Oct. 3, Jerry McDowell, a representative of Montague-Whitehall Rotary, spoke during public comment of the club’s pitch to run the Montague firework show during the 4th of July celebration next summer. In this presentation, it was stated to the council that the firework show, if it occurred, would be on July 3, 2023 and would cost roughly $25,000.
Although the show would not be on the 4th of the month, the council said it may be better for the community and its people for the show to take place July 3. This is due to the 4th of July being on a Tuesday. Many visitors and residents may have to go to work the next morning, as opposed to a fireworks show occurring on the 3rd, where people are more willing to stay up later in the night for a celebration.
The conversation that captured the council Monday, however, was the concern of the environmental damages that fireworks cause. Council member Paul Schultz first raised the question of the destruction that fireworks cause when fired over an open body of water. To avoid damages to White Lake and its ecosystem, the council debated other alternatives to a fireworks show, while still giving the city of Montague a celebration to benefit residents and its local businesses. Alternatives that were considered would be a laser light show or a community concert, which are better for the environment, and the funds for the holiday would be put to better use.
Council member Susan Newhof stated, “While other options are being decided, we still want to generate support for businesses downtown, possibly without the fireworks and in a way that’s more environmentally clean.”
Not only would a fireworks substitute benefit the environment more, the council proposed, but it could also benefit the community in the aspect that fireworks are proven to cause respiratory problems, such as: bronchial asthma, sinusitis, pneumonia, laryngitis and chronic or allergic bronchitis. An increase in the sound levels of a fireworks show can also lead to temporary or permanent hearing loss, sleep disturbance, restlessness and high blood pressure. With the given effects of these effects, local animal shelters face the consequences of fireworks shows as dogs and cats typically run away at the loud disturbances of fireworks and become lost or end up at shelters. After these celebrations, shelters are flooded with animals that are injured or traumatized from stress or health effects.
The council agreed that voting over the issue of fireworks in this week’s meeting felt untimely and premature. Council member Laura LaGuire stated that she would like to hear the public’s thoughts on the matter. Future council meetings will contain further discussion on the 2023 Independence Day celebration, and a vote will need to be decided by the council by or before Jan. 1. It is transparent to the council that a portion of the community will want fireworks on the 4th of July; however, the Rotary Club is only able to put on a fireworks show July 3. Considering the environmental and financial elements the show raises is important when factoring the council’s decision.
The council is seeking the public’s opinion on the matter. To contact the council to weigh in an opinion for alternative ideas or thoughts on a firework show, fill out the city of Montague’s contact form at www.cityofmontague.org/contact.
The next city council meeting will take place Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m., with a temporary change in location at the White Lake Senior Center.