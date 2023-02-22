MONTAGUE — The Montague city council amended its meeting schedule Monday and will now only meet regularly on the third Monday of each month the remainder of 2023.
The council made the move for a few reasons, among which are the recent increase of subcommittee meetings compared to years past, making the space available for other uses more often, and cutting down on meetings where no significant business was conducted.
City manager Jeff Auch shared a letter he'd received from a Montague resident supporting the change on the whole. The resident's main concern was having fewer opportunities for public comment. Councilwoman Susan Newhof said the council can defray some of the lost opportunities for public comment by better publicizing scheduled subcommittee meetings. The council is not obligated to notify the public of subcommittee meetings as they are full council meetings, but Newhof felt doing so would keep the public from being concerned that their voice was being limited by the abbreviated meeting schedule.
The council still retains the right to call occasional special meetings on the first Monday of the month, as they will in June for a budget meeting and in December for an audit presentation of their finances from the previous fiscal year.
Other business at the meeting included the approval of a $2,500 contribution to the White Lake Fourth of July fireworks show, a figure Whitehall will match. The Downtown Development Authority is contributing another $2,500, which brings the total contribution up to 50 percent of the total cost of the show; the fireworks committee previously reported it needed to receive that 50 percent by April.
The council discussed their sponsorship renewal for the White Lake Area Community Education Sports-n-Shorts program, which gives kids ages five through 12 the opportunity to participate in learning and activities in the summertime. The total cost of the sponsorship is $3,500, which is being split between Montague and Whitehall. After some brief discussion, Councilman Paul Schultz made a motion to table the issue until the next meeting pending more information. After it was confirmed that tabling the issue for now would not affect the program, the council unanimously approved the motion.
The city manager's update portion of the meeting saw Auch discuss two issues in progress. First was the issue the city has been having with an influx of Canada geese on land in the area, an issue Auch said the city has dealt with in the past to "limited success". The current plan is to utilize trained dogs to scare the geese back into the lake; Auch emphasized the geese would not be harmed. Second was the future repaving of Water St., which has not yet been scheduled but should be occurring in the near future. Auch floated the idea of a forum of local businesses to discuss the potential addition of parking spaces on Water St. and its effect on business and pedestrian safety.
In the work session that followed the meeting, Newhof and Connie Kranzer went over the success of the city's 'trap-neuter-return' feral cat program, which Newhof said has resulted in a reduction of the wild cat population in Montague. The city provided $1,500 to purchase traps for the program.
"It's the only method that's been shown to work to humanely lower the feral cat population," Newhof said, noting that developing countries with feral cat issues have also used the program with success.
Under the city's program, cats are lured into safe traps made by a company called Tomahawk which prevent the cats from injuring themselves once trapped. They're then taken to a veterinary office to be spayed or neutered. Newhof and Kranzer lodge the cats at one of their houses until they are recovered and then return them to the area from which they came. Newhof said because of the territorial nature of cats, it's important they be returned to where they came and not just released elsewhere.
Newhof said thanks to the program's success in reducing the population growth of feral cats, 43 of the 55 cats she and Kranzer have picked up since last summer have been young enough that they were considered human-friendly and could be adopted.
The council also continued its discussion about the public square at the weathervane park, which has become a popular place for community protests. The council had discussed possible methods of limiting potential damage to the space at the previous meeting, such as requiring groups to register before using it or displaying signs explaining regulations like a prohibition on sticking signs into the ground. However, Auch said after discussion with legal counsel, he'd been informed due to the community nature of the park, it has "strong constitutional protections" through the First Amendment, and the city would be cautioned against any such limitation as it may not stand up to legal challenge. He used an example of any limitation applied to the weathervane park would then also have to apply to other public parks in Montague, which could create further issues.