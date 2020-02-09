MONTAGUE – The Montague City Council discussed the possibility of switching to a single waste hauler at its Monday, February 3, meeting.
No decisions were made at the meeting, but the possibility of switching to a single waste hauler has been discussed before. A shared contract with the City of Whitehall could potentially save residents money, but that is no longer an option.
City Manager Jeff Auch said Whitehall did not receive support from its residents for a potential switch, and has chosen to continue to offer residents the choice to pick their preferred waste hauler. Auch said it is unknown what sort of cost savings Montague might receive if they chose to switch without the shared contract with Whitehall.
“There was a lot of feedback, most of it was negative. It was basically focused on people’s distaste for being told what they were going to use. From the numbers (city manager) Scott (Huebler) was able to come up with, it would have saved a fair amount of money for individuals, and they still weren’t interested,” said Steve Salter.
Salter is a member of the Whitehall city council and was in attendance at that Montague council meeting.
City council member Tim Todd asked Auch if there has been any feedback from waste haulers on what their cost would be for contracting with the city alone for waste hauling services. Auch said he hasn’t received feedback, but could reach out to them to see if they’d be willing to give unofficial numbers on what it might cost.
Before moving forward council member Jeri Wonders said she’d prefer the city survey its residents to see if this is something they’d be interested in pursuing. She told Auch there is no point in continuing to pursue something the residents might not be interested in.
“I don’t want it to look like something that is being forced on people, so I would be sensitive about that, so it doesn’t come back to be a big deal,” said Wonders.
Claude Babcock was the only council member in attendance that evening to oppose the idea of a single waste hauler system.
“I wasn’t in favor of pursuing the single supplier system before, I’m still not. I don’t think you should interfere with capitalism and free enterprise,” said Babcock.
Members not in attendance that evening included Bruce Froelich and Susan Newhof.