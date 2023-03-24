MONTAGUE — The Montague City Council discussed a repaving project on Water Street during their meeting Monday evening. It is projected to take place in 2027. The desire is to safely incorporate bike paths, but citizens and council members expressed concerns of the paths safely fitting on the road without taking parking away from local businesses.
Councilwoman Laura LaGuire additionally expressed concern about speed limit changes. In response, Jeff Auch proposed a traffic study to determine if speed limit adjustments are necessary.
Before making any official decisions, the city council plans to talk to businesses who may be affected this summer and plans to hold a bigger meeting focusing on this in fall 2023.
Auch said the hope is that the bike path will “help with some safety issues, not just with pedestrians but also with vehicles.”
The city council also discussed a Chemours Environmental Impact Committee that will help with community cleanup in the area.
The goals of the environmental impact committee would include having the landfills removed, additional sediment testing, and restoration of the outflow to White Lake to be a pike and trout hatchery. Grant money, fundraising and pursuing additional testing of the locality of the state will make this possible. Congresswoman Lisa Kiel volunteered to act as the fiduciary agent for the project.
“Our commitment is strong for the best possible cleanup of that area,” said an environmental impact committee representative.