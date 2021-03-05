MONTAGUE – On Monday, Mar. 1, the Montague City Council held a work session via Zoom. During the meeting, a presentation was made on Michigan’s new redistricting process, and council members discussed the White Lake Senior Center.
Steve Lett, who is the chairperson for the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC,) led a presentation for the council. In 2018, Michigan adopted Proposal 2, according to Lett, that was a ballot amendment for the voters who take responsibility of redistricting Michigan senate, house of representative and congressional seats.
As Lett explained, representatives from the commission must present at ten public hearings before they can submit a new redistricting plan for the state. After the plan is submitted, he explained, five more presentations must take place to allow people to see what has been done based on the information.
The purpose of these presentations is to represent each community, as there are only 13 members of the commission. The MICRC wants to encourage those interested to attend their meetings. Those interested can learn more by visiting www.michigan.gov/MICRC or by sending direct questions to redistricting@michigan.gov.
After the presentation, Mayor Tom Lohman gave a brief speech regarding the White Lake Senior Center, which the city has received complaints about in regard to social distancing and mask mandates. He gave background on the subject, allowed public comment, and asked each member of the board to share their opinion.
Lohman read question submission as a part of his speech on the subject, allowing a chance for anyone who was in attendance with the authority to speak on behalf of the White Lake Senior Center to answer. These questions were sent in anonymously from the public.
Questions asked included an inquiry on “food establishment” status for the center, and a question on whether the senior center is aware of the mask mandates, social distancing protocols, and contact tracing.
Board of directors President Andrew Fink answered the question of food establishment status. He said that he does not believe that they are considered a food establishment but that they are a place “where people eat and drink.”
A member of the senior center, according to Fink, keeps track of who comes into the senior center regarding contact tracing, but that as far as they know, no one has contracted COVID-19 from the senior center. “I don’t know what else you want us to do, except close.” Fink told the board.
After public comment, members of the board shared their thoughts. As this was a work session meeting only, no action was to be taken that night. Several members of the board discussed shutting the senior center down temporarily rather than an eviction. Council member Jeri Wonders mentioned the good that the senior center does for the community, allowing for socialization of the members of our community.
The Montague City Council will hold their next meeting on Monday, Mar. 15 at 5:30 pm.