City Hall will be closed to the public and all visitors beginning Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30, in compliance with mitigation strategies from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). All doors will be locked and there will be no public access. City operations will be maintained and all essential functions will continue.
Residents are encouraged to contact City departments and staff via telephone or e-mail to determine how the City can conduct business requests without the public visiting City facilities. Residents should use US Mail, phone, e-mail, the payment drop-box near the library doors, and online payment options rather than hand-delivering payments or other communications to the City. A list of various City departments and staff contacts are posted next to this notice
The City of Montague is canceling all public meetings and gatherings at City Hall until further notice with the exception of the City Council Meeting on March 16. Residents are being encouraged to attend the City Council Meeting only if doing so is unavoidable.
These actions are being taken only as a precaution to slow the possible spread and unintentional transmission of COVID-19 within the public. Please be diligent about following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to avoid contraction or spreading of the virus.
Stay at home if you are sick and advise others to do the same.
Always cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, if soap and warm water are not available.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The City's original timeline is pending additional information from Public Health – Muskegon County, MDHHS, or CDC. It may extend the period that City Hall is closed to the public.