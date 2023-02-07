MONTAGUE — Montague's city council approved the purchase of two new Chevrolet trucks for the Department of Public Works as well as the future purchase of one when it becomes available at Monday's meeting.
The three trucks will be Chevrolet 2500 HD crew cab. The council noted that the purchase of two trucks for this fiscal year had already been approved but the price of the trucks had increased since then, necessitating another approval. The two trucks will cost $105,000 in total, more than the $89,000 originally budgeted for it. City manager Jeff Auch said the plan will be to sell the trucks on the open market in two years and hopefully make the money back.
Councilman Paul Schultz clarified for those who might wonder why the city will not be buying electric vehicles for the DPW that the jobs the trucks are being purchased to do - especially plowing snow - are not things electric trucks are equipped for.
Other business at the meeting included the approval of future solar projects in the city. Auch said the city is attempting to take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax breaks for solar installations; the projects in total will cost $180,000, but half that money is set to come back to the city in refunds. There were four different projects on the board, but Auch said that it's possible one of them, a Whitehall Products project, could be bumped to the next fiscal year depending on the construction timeline. Auch also noted that one benefit to installing solar on city-owned buildings is that if the panels produce more electricity than necessary, the city will receive a credit on the following electric bill from Consumers Energy.
Also Monday night, a new utility rate schedule that will result in an average increase of a little over two percent was approved. The increase is due to a phased-in increase in rates to pay off the fire lines. Another piece of business was the approval of fees for council room use. The fees - which will be $30 for time used during normal office hours and $60 for use outside of those hours - are in line with other city-owned properties, but Mayor Tom Lohman said he felt the latter fee might be excessive when it came to use by nonprofit organizations. Lohman dissented in the vote to approve the fees, but the motion passed.
In a brief work session that followed, the council approved a few items for the next meeting, scheduled for Feb. 20. The council discussed amending the meeting schedule to only meet monthly, the third Monday each month, unless timely approval was needed, as with budget meetings. The item was added to the Feb. 20 agenda. Also added to the agenda were approving the outlay for the July 4 fireworks and sponsorship of this summer's Sports-n-Shorts program put on by White Lake Area Community Education.
The work session also featured a discussion about the use of Weathervane Park, which the council noted has become a popular site for occasional protests. The council discussed whether displaying a sign showing the rules for use of the corner - for example, that sticking signs into the ground or interrupting the flow of traffic at the nearby intersection are prohibited - would be beneficial. Councilwoman Susan Newhof said she has been part of protests in the past and did not know that placing signs into the ground isn't allowed; this is because of underground utility use in the area.