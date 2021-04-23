MONTAGUE — The Montague City Council voted to let state regulations decide the fate of the Fourth of July fireworks this year, after the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club sent a request to hold the event this summer.
Council member Jeri Wonders made a motion to follow the State of Michigan’s regulations that are in place. The motion was seconded by Claude Babcock, then the council performed a unanimous roll-call vote.
This vote approves the Rotary Club to host the fireworks unless state regulations prohibit it. “If the State doesn’t rule out the Fourth of July, then why should the City of Montague?” said Wonders.
Currently, Michigan has no regulations or restrictions for Independence Day events specifically, but according to the Michigan Safe Start plan, outdoor gatherings are possible. Outdoor non-residential gatherings are limited to 300 people, and social distancing must be maintained between households.
The Montague — Whitehall Rotary Club is approved, depending on COVID-19 regulations, to use the Montague boat launch area and portions of the bike trail to host the fireworks after they were canceled for the year of 2020.