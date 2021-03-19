MONTAGUE – At a previous meeting, the Montague City Council discussed and voted on the purchase an electric lawnmower for the Trailway Campground, which is owned by the city.
Currently, the city only uses gas-powered lawnmowers. The campground has earned extra revenue to allow for this purchase.
The council voted against the purchase of the electric lawnmower, but some members asked for City Manager Jeff Auch to bring more information about this potential shift in technology. During a meeting on Monday, Mar. 15, Auch broke down the cost analysis for the mower.
In December, the City of Montague declared a climate emergency which defined that the city would make strides to reduce carbon emissions.
The purchase of a lithium-powered electric lawnmower is higher than a gas-powered lawnmower. It’s over $25 thousand for the electric riding mower, about $16 thousand more than the gas lawnmower.
Auch compared the average lifespans of the two lawnmowers, where electric lawnmowers outlive gas-powered, to conclude an average cost per thousand hours of operation.
It costs about $4,000 for the electric mower and about $8,000 for the gas-powered mower per 1,000 hours. There is also a resale capability of an electric lawnmower, whereas the gas-powered mower has none.
“There’s many things we can do for climate change without being so fiscally irresponsible,” said council member Jeri Wonders.
Wonders said she understands that the campground has the funding but questioned the necessity of such a big purchase when the city should be trying to lower their tax rates.
Council member Bruce Froelich pointed out the benefits of the electric lawnmower regarding the lifetime costs. He compared the purchase to a purchase of a hybrid or electric vehicle, which uses less resources in its lifetime and becomes cost effective.
Council member Susan Newhof agreed with Froelich about the cost benefit over time from the electric mower.
“I want to suggest that we forget for a moment that we passed the climate change declaration so that it does not color what we see in front of us about the overwhelming comparison in cost between an internal combustion mower and an electric mower,” she said.
The council was short a few members at the meeting, so when the appropriation request for the electric lawnmower was voted on, there weren’t enough votes to pass the purchase.
Mayor Tom Lohman said that the subject can be brought up at another time.