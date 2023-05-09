The Montague Farmers Market and Artisan Village are set to open May 13, just in time for Mother’s Day. The farmers market features a variety of vendors with items such as: seasonal produce, preserves, syrup and honey, locally roasted coffee beans, a variety of baked goods including keto and gluten-free, farm-fresh chicken and duck eggs, homemade caramel corn, gourmet cheeses from The Cheese Lady, plants for your home garden, honey mead from Bardic Wells, wine from Pleasant Valley Farms, and locally raised beef, pork, and lamb. All vendors and items sold are local to the area.
The Montague Farmers Market participates in food assistance programs with SNAP/Bridge card and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) through a token program. Bridge or P-EBT cardholders can acquire tokens at Montague City Hall, 8778 Ferry Street, during regular business hours or Saturdays at the Montague Farmers Market. DUFB is matching up to $10 a day this season.
The Montague Artisan Village has a full schedule this year, including Friday night fundraisers with local nonprofits serving up local brews and music throughout the summer. For up-to-date information on the Artisan Village and Montague Farmers Market, check out their Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080231934524 and https://www.facebook.com/montaguemarketmanager2021, respectively.
Hours and dates for the Montague Farmers Market and Artisan Village are as follows:
Saturdays, May 13 through Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesdays, June 13 through Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Artisan Village also has Friday evening hours, May 19 through Sept. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m.