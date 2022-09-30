Montague FFA and Ag Leadership class needs your help with its product drive for Muskegon Rescue Mission.
Residents are encouraged to bring items such as toiletries, non-perishable food items, shampoo and conditioner, diapers, and more to the Montague homecoming game Oct. 7 for a chance to win a gift basket. Local businesses, including Luna Floral and Design, White Lake Nutrition, HarborLight Credit Union, 360 Tan, Montague Foods, Book Nook and the Montague Police Department also have drop-off locations as well. The business that collects the most products will receive an award.