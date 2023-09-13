Many businesses in the White Lake area will accept donations on behalf of the Montague FFA until the morning of Sept. 22 as part of the student-led "Products for a Purpose" drive.
The drive aims to collect as many products as possible from school and community alike for the Muskegon Rescue Mission, which provides food, shelter, clothing and spiritual guidance to those in need. In addition to area businesses, Montague High School will accept donations at next week's Montague homecoming football game against Ludington.
The FFA is specifically seeking donations of: Toilet paper; toothbrushes; deodorant; non-perishable food; shampoo; conditioner; paper plates; tampons; pads; paper towels; napkins; and plastic silverware.
Donations can be dropped off at either Whitehall or Montgaue's police departments and Oehrli Elementary School, as well as the Evangelical Covenant Church in Whitehall. Additionally, the following businesses will accept donations: Both local branches of HarborLight Credit Union; Sittin Pretty; the Book Nook; North Grove Brewers; 360 Tan; Healthy Pantry; White Lake Nutrition; any Wesco location in Whitehall, Montague or New Era; Vintage Salon; WaterDog Outfitters; Luna Floral; Tri-County Feed in Montague or New Era; Coldwell Banker; Shelby State Bank; and Rivers Ace Hardware in Whitehall.