MONTAGUE – Montague Nellie C. Chisholm Middle School’s Math Counts team took sixth place at this year’s chapter competition at Muskegon Community College.
The team competed on Friday, Feb. 21, and nine schools participate in the competition. This year’s winning school was Walkerville Middle School.
Math Counts is a competition that has students competing as both individuals and as a team. There are several different rounds and style of math problems the students are expected to complete.
“The first one (round) is called the sprint round, and you have 40 minutes to do 30 problems. The second one is called the target round, and there are pairs of problems, as a whole there are eight-problems,” said Math Count’s team member Amanda Cederquist.
“You get six minutes for each set of problems. The third round is the team round. The four of us got to compete as a team, and the rest of us split off into groups.”
Students not competing in the team round got to participate in a separate competition. This group of students participated in a tower building competition using macaroni and marshmallows as the construction materials.
Montague student Eric Brown took fifth place in the individual competition, and has been invited to compete at the state level. The state competition will be at Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday, March 14; which also happens to be Pi Day.
Brown said at the individual level students first take a written test. Afterward, the top eight move on to compete head-to-head in a game show format.
“We are all in a room, and we just take a test. [...] The highest score from those tests, the top eight go to the countdown round. It is like gameshow style where they show it (math problems) on the board, and you have to buzz in to give the correct answer, and I did not win,” said Brown.
The students began practicing for the Math Counts competition in December. They were coming in on their lunch break twice a week.
“Our coach ( Melissa Butters) gave us a math counts packet. We went through it by ourselves or with another person. We went threw the problems we knew how to do, and skipped over the ones we didn’t,” said Autumn Phipps
“She also taught us some stuff like the Pythagorean theorem and simplest radical form.”
Afterward, the students were treated to Bernie O’s pizza and ice cream from McDonalds.