MONTAGUE – One of the many consequences of social distancing includes canceled birthday parties for children.
Local fire departments are trying to keep the joy of birthday celebrations for those children with birthdays during the time of Stay Home Stay Safe.
The Montague Area Fire Authority has taken it upon themselves to help make area children feel special on their birthdays. Chief Ron Anderson said firefighters are now making special appearances on children’s birthdays upon request by their parents.
For more information or to request the fire authority come to your child’s birthday party call 231-893-3311.
The White Lake Area Fire Authority is doing the same thing. To make a request for your child's birthday party, call 231-893-6503.
Montague firefighters will show up on the day of the child’s birthday in their trucks honking their horns and blasting their sirens. Anderson said the fire department has done three birthdays so far, and have been requested to do five more until April 18.
WLFA posted a video of one of its birthday drive bys on its Facebook page.
Their goal is to help make children feel special on their birthdays, even when they might not understand why they aren’t allowed to have a party.
Firefighters keep their distance away from the children and their families, never leaving their trucks, to do their part to try and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, Anderson did say they are giving out goody bags to the special birthday boy or girl.
The service is only available to residences that are within the fire district authority’s jurisdiction.
The Montague Area Fire District Authority is made up of The City of Montague, Montague Township and White River Township.
WLFA is comprised of the City of Whitehall, and Whitehall and Fruitland townships.