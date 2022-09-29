Montague High School will celebrate Homecoming by incorporating a Decades theme into their activities. The freshman class have been assigned the 1980s, sophomores will work with '70s, juniors are '60s, and the senior class has the '50s. Each class will use their portion of the decades to motivate the. Wildcats into prevailing over the Fremont Packers. Activities will begin with float building this week.
This year’s representatives for the freshmen are Jayden Onstott and Benjamin Hayes. Sophomore representatives are Addison Pranger and Aiden Kutches. Representing the juniors are Delaney Schultz and Isaiah Atchison. Members of the senior court are: Zachariah Henderson, Bennett Weesies, Owen Fairchild, Charles Dusenberry and Chase Gowell for the boys, with Natalie Bassett, Audrey Kooi, Lauren Smith, Emma Peterson and Gianna Raiche for the girls.
The week of Homecoming begins Oct. 3. The week will include a variety of dress-up days, and a Saturday night dance. The festivities on Friday will include the traditional blue/white day and a district-wide assembly, led by the MHS pep band. The cheerleaders will perform to help build school spirit! There will be a parade beginning at 6 p.m. at the corner of Cook and Hancock streets, and will follow Cook to the football complex behind the high school.
The crowning of this year’s king and queen will take place at halftime of the Montague vs. Fremont football game, and the dance will be held Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.