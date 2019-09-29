Montague H.S. Homecoming Court

By Jared Leatzow/Beacon Reporter

Montague High School’s 2019 Homecoming Court is: Front Row from left to right: Kylie Kutches, freshman; Ally Collins, sophomore; Carly Kunze, junior; Caitlin Coppess, senior; Alaina Eilers, senior; Kat Moreau, senior; Emma Woller, senior; Madelyn Wynn, senior; and Madison Moore, past representative. Back row from left to right: Silas Jancek, freshman; Hayden McDonald; sophomore, Logan Fairchild, junior; Braxtyn Collins, senior; Dylan Hopma, Senior; Chase Peterson, senior; Remington Schneider, senior; Brenna Schwarz, senior; Johnny Monette, past representative, Clay Jancek, past representative and Asher Erickson, past representative. Not pictured: Alina Waruszewski, past representative; and Cassidy Norkett, past representative. The Homecoming football game against Ravenna will be played this Friday.

MONTAGUE – Homecoming this year for Montague High School is on Friday, Oct. 4. The theme is board games.

Each grade has their own board game that they are representing. The freshman are Battleship, the sophomores are Clue, juniors will be representing the game Sorry! and the seniors have been picked to be Candyland.

A number of activities have been planned for the week.

On Monday, Sept. 30 the students will have Mega Monday and are encouraged to wear baggy clothes. There will also be a putt putt golf tournament at C’s Extreme Ice Cream and Mini Golf, 8990 Water St. Tuesday, Oct.1 is Teacher Tuesday. Students will be dressing up as their teachers.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, is Wrinkly Wednesday and an ice cream social. Students will be dressing up as senior citizens. Thursday, Oct. 3 is Theme Day. Students will come dressed in the theme of their board game, and will be decorating the hallways after school.

For Friday, Oct. 4, the Montague Area Public Schools will be having an assembly at 1:45 p.m., a parade will be at 6 p.m., and the football team will play against Ravenna High School at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 is the day of the homecoming dance, and costs $8.

