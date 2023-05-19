MONTAGUE — Montague junior Sam Beishuizen was the big winner last Friday at the school’s Ride with Pride assembly, driving home in a used Ford Escape.
There’s a wide variety of prizes donated by different community members and local businesses in the annual event, including a $1,000 scholarship. But all students had their eyes set on the Escape.
“I was so shocked,” said Beishuizen. “I was shaking on stage. When all the kids went to go try their keys, I was like, ‘Are you serious? Did I actually win a car?’”
Four students had their tickets drawn and were given different keys. Whoever’s key fit in the car would leave school with it.
Montague introduced Ride with Pride a few years ago after it began to spread around Muskegon County and the White Lake community as a means of encouraging students to be good citizens and community members.
“Ride with Pride was started by the Mona Shores Police Department. They developed the program and made it county-wide,” said Montague police officer Richard Johnson. “Each school district needs to have a liaison, the principal and an officer to promote positive reinforcement or positive behavior.”
Each school has a “positive behavior matrix” that the program is built on. The core modules at Montague include not having negative contact with the police, regularly attending school, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and maintaining good grades.
“It’s making good choices in and out of school,” said Elizabeth Johnson. “Not getting in trouble with the police or having negative police contact. Also attending class, not skipping, not getting in trouble at school, keeping their grades up. Just making good choices.”
Students sign their pledge at the beginning of the school year. If they have fulfilled their pledge successfully, they are given a ticket to be drawn for prizes at the end of the year. Prizes range from gift cards to free oil changes and kayaks.
“I think it’s a great program for us,” Beishuizen said. “It ensures that we’re doing the right thing for the school and even on the roads. It helps with safety. There were many great prizes, but it’s just not about that.”
Although there are many great prizes, many students know the real prize is being a good community member.
“I’m kind of setting an example for other people because there are some people who didn’t sign it or didn’t think there’s a point to it,” said Beishuizen. “I feel like people who sign it are setting a good example for other people around the school.”
Now that she’s starting to look at colleges, Beishuizen said she looks forward to using the car when driving back and forth from school and home.
Montague High School teacher Michelle Smith was awarded an Amazon gift card for giving out the most tickets to students in her seminars. Smith gave 20 tickets out to students who successfully completed their pledge.
“It’s helping kids be good people in our community,” said teacher Michelle Smith. “Montague kids are really recognized for being good kids. People like to hire them because they come from Montague and they have a good work ethic.”
Smith, along with other teachers and faculty, hopes recent participants and winners influence future students to participate in Ride with Pride.
“I hope more kids get involved,” Smith said. “I want them to know that they have the capabilities of just being all-around good people in our school and in our community. I hope kids really do take it into consideration to be a part of Ride With Pride, and to be proud of who they are and where they come from.”