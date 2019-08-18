MONTAGUE – Started by Montague High School seniors Clay Jancek and Chase Peterson, the Shoreline Guardians is a new organization that focuses on shoreline clean up around Lake Michigan.
The two students started the organization at the end of their junior year, and are filing paperwork to receive non-profit tax exempt status.
“The organization we started is called Shoreline Guardians. Basically, we’ve been out twice so far, and we’ve picked up mostly trash around beaches. We’ve gone to Montague Pier, and Meinert Park,” said Peterson
Part of the motivation for creating the organization was to help improve the environment around the water, but also to improve the visual appeal of it as well.
“It’s (trash) impacting the wildlife, it’s impacting the shoreline. The core part of it (Shoreline Guardians) is people go there (beach) to swim and it (trash) makes it look trashy,” said Jancek.
Starting in September the Shoreline Guardians will add an educational component to their mission. They are in contact with teachers at Muskegon Public Schools. They plan to teach students about trash and its effect on Lake Michigan, and will organize a clean up with the students.
Carson Letot, Montague High School teacher and FFA advisor will be helping with creating the lesson plans.
Jancek and Peterson said they want to organize clean ups that cover the entire shoreline in Muskegon County, which is why they decided to partner with Muskegon Public Schools, instead of neighboring Whitehall District Schools.
The first two clean ups organized were composed of mostly just Montague High School students. Jancek and Peterson reached out to the other members of the FFA, as well as the National Honor Society at their school.
Most of the trash they found were small pieces of plastic, but they also found spent shotgun shells, and used tobacco products such as cigarette butts.
There is also a chance that the Shoreline Guardian will tie into Jancek and Peterson’s work they are doing in FFA. Letot said the non-profit could be counted toward them getting their state degree through the organization.
Letot believes the Shoreline Guardians will be something that will help to separate them from all of the other seniors applying to colleges, and could have added benefits for years to come.
“I think the big part for them is it sort of separates them from the rest of the class. In this day and age everyone has a good GPA, and everyone plays sports and is involved in clubs, said Letot.
“What can they do to be an even better student and citizen of the community. Starting a non-profit and defending our natural resources is kind of a big separator.”
He went on to say the non-profit is something that Jancek and Peterson will always be tied to the Shoreline Guardians.
Right now both Jancek and Peterson are looking to organize more clean ups, and get more community involvement. Expenses currently are low for them, with money being spent on trash bags, gloves, and refreshments for volunteers.
However, they are hoping to continue growing and get sponsorships.
“Ideally, if it got big enough it would bring some more expenses with it. At this stage it is a very small cost if any, But to have some sponsorship for that is helpful,” said Jancek.
Letot said getting those sponsorship dollars are phase two for the organization. Jancek and Peterson said the shorelines they cleaned up didn’t have trash receptacles near the water.
“I think what phase two would look like if we get more sponsorships, and we get some more funds generated, is to get those receptacles there,” said Letot.
“[...]Eventually the Shoreline Guardians will guard the shores, and that would include everything to the trash clean up and have the receptacles.”
Currently, Shoreline Guardians does not have a website or a Facebook page. However, if you are interested in helping out or volunteering for their next clean up you can e-mail shorelineguardians@gmail.com.