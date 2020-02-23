MONTAGUE – A Montague High School student made threatening comments on social media.
According to the student’s Saturday, Feb. 15, post on Snapchat, they have been experiencing racial discrimination at the school, and planned on taking action on Tuesday, Feb. 19, when students returned to classes following mid-winter break.
Law enforcement was contacted, and the school district was made aware of the situation.
“The district learned about the post and alerted local law enforcement immediately. Law enforcement investigated and addressed the situation promptly, and advised the school that there is no safety concern,” wrote superintendent Jeffrey Johnson in a letter sent home to parents.
“We take rare situations like this very seriously. Once law enforcement and the district conclude their investigations, Montague Area Public Schools will take appropriate actions consistent with the student handbook and Board policies,”
Johnson also writes in his letter that threatening posts are unacceptable at the school, and he encourages parents to speak with their children about the negative effects of social media.
“At Montague Area Public Schools, we are committed to providing a safe place to learn where each and every child is respected and valued,” Johnson concludes his letter.
Montague Police Chief Robert Rought said his department immediately took action when it learned of the social media threat Sunday, and the accused student was lodged in the Muskegon Transitional Youth Center.
Rought said the same student made a threat to another student a few weeks ago. That threat was overheard by a teacher who reported the student to the administration. Montague police were called to the school and made a report which was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Rought said the student was suspended from school at the time, but later was reinstated.
Rought said a Montague officer contacted the prosecutor’s office immediately on Sunday. The prosecutor authorized a pick up order and within a couple of hours the youth was incarcerated pending a hearing on the threats.
“At no time were the kids’ safety (Montague High School students) in jeopardy,” Rought said. “We acted on it right away.”